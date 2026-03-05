'OpenAI's messaging is straight up lies': Anthropic CEO
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is calling out OpenAI, accusing them of dishonesty after the Pentagon dropped Anthropic for refusing to give the military full access to its AI.
Just hours later, the Defense Department signed a contract with OpenAI instead.
In a memo to staff, Amodei didn't hold back: "OpenAI's messaging around this is straight up lies," he wrote, and called OpenAI's dealings with the DoD "safety theater" and said Altman was "presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker."
Pentagon threatened to label Anthropic as a supply chain risk
Amodei said Anthropic turned down a $200 million Defense contract because they worried about their AI being used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons without human checks.
After Anthropic refused, the Pentagon threatened to label them as a supply chain risk—a big deal for any tech company.
OpenAI took the contract but set some boundaries and technical safeguards
Sam Altman said the deal included red lines and safeguards.
Meanwhile, Anthropic says they'll fight back in court if labeled a supply chain risk.
Who is Amodei?
Amodei co-founded Anthropic and is its CEO.
Amodei's known for speaking his mind
