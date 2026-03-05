'OpenAI's messaging is straight up lies': Anthropic CEO Technology Mar 05, 2026

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei is calling out OpenAI, accusing them of dishonesty after the Pentagon dropped Anthropic for refusing to give the military full access to its AI.

Just hours later, the Defense Department signed a contract with OpenAI instead.

In a memo to staff, Amodei didn't hold back: "OpenAI's messaging around this is straight up lies," he wrote, and called OpenAI's dealings with the DoD "safety theater" and said Altman was "presenting himself as a peacemaker and dealmaker."