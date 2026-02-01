OpenAI's new Codex model is all about speed

Spark is in research preview for ChatGPT Pro users

Spark runs on the new Wafer Scale Engine 3 chip (yep, 4 trillion transistors!), focusing on real-time collaboration and speedy prototyping—think less lag and more getting things done.

Right now, it's in research preview for ChatGPT Pro users.

Meanwhile, Cerebras is making waves too, scoring $1 billion in funding as they gear up for an IPO.