OpenAI's o3 helps diagnose 18 children at Boston Children's Hospital

Researchers praise nearly 5% diagnostic yield

The AI nailed nearly 5% of cases, which researchers say is impressive given how tricky these diseases are.

Catherine Brownstein from the Manton Center called it a "game changer" for using new genetic discoveries to help families.

OpenAI's Suyash Shringarpure pointed out that reanalyzing old data can finally connect the dots for hard-to-crack cases.

Still, researchers stress that AI is here to support doctors, not replace them, so medical judgment stays front and center.