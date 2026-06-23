OpenAI's o3 helps diagnose 18 children at Boston Children's Hospital
OpenAI's o3 Deep Research model just made a big splash at Boston Children's Hospital, helping diagnose 18 kids with rare diseases that stumped traditional tests.
By scanning the genomes of 376 undiagnosed patients, the AI uncovered tough cases like neurodevelopmental and neuromuscular disorders, early psychosis, and sudden unexpected deaths.
The study dropped on June 18 in NEJM AI.
Researchers praise nearly 5% diagnostic yield
The AI nailed nearly 5% of cases, which researchers say is impressive given how tricky these diseases are.
Catherine Brownstein from the Manton Center called it a "game changer" for using new genetic discoveries to help families.
OpenAI's Suyash Shringarpure pointed out that reanalyzing old data can finally connect the dots for hard-to-crack cases.
Still, researchers stress that AI is here to support doctors, not replace them, so medical judgment stays front and center.