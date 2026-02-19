OpenAI's 'OpenAI for India' initiative launched: What it means

OpenAI just announced its "OpenAI for India" initiative at the 2026 India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. The focus: investing in local AI infrastructure, helping businesses adopt AI, and teaming up with top universities. The company called out India's huge impact, with 100 million people using ChatGPT weekly.

AI-ready data centers and 1st offices in India OpenAI is partnering with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to set up secure, AI-ready data centers across India—starting at 100 megawatts and aiming for much more.

These centers will help run advanced OpenAI models safely for government and critical projects.

Plus, OpenAI plans to open its first offices in the country.

ChatGPT Edu access for over 100,000 students and faculty Six major Indian institutions—including IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad—will get campus-wide access to ChatGPT Edu tools, reaching over 100,000 students and faculty.

The plan includes training teachers and weaving AI into research and coding work on campus.