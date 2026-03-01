OpenAI's Pentagon deal was 'definitely rushed': Sam Altman
OpenAI's boss Sam Altman admits their recent Pentagon deal was "definitely rushed."
This follows President Trump's order for federal agencies to drop Anthropic after failed talks with the Pentagon, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth calling Anthropic a supply-chain risk.
The move has sparked debate about how fast things happened and what it means for AI in government.
Altman's take on the deal
Altman says the quick pace was meant "to de-escalate the situation."
He points out that this agreement actually sets stricter rules than before—banning mass domestic surveillance, autonomous weapons without human oversight, and risky social credit systems.
There are also new checks: cloud deployment, cleared OpenAI personnel in the loop, and adherence to existing US legal protections.
Who is Sam Altman?
Sam Altman leads OpenAI. He's known for being outspoken, showing just how big his ambitions are.