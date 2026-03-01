OpenAI's Pentagon deal won't allow mass surveillance or autonomous weapons
OpenAI just struck a big deal with the Department of War to bring its AI models to classified government networks—but with some strict safety rules.
CEO Sam Altman stressed that OpenAI's tech won't be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, saying, "Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems. The DoW agrees with these principles, reflects them in law and policy, and we put them into our agreement."
OpenAI engineers to work directly with the Pentagon
OpenAI engineers will now work directly with the Pentagon—a move that sped up from basic projects to classified work prior to the deal.
Altman praised the Department's flexibility in making this happen, noting it was something rival Anthropic didn't get.
He also called for fair terms across all AI labs to keep things chill between companies.
No reported order to drop Anthropic tech
The source does not report any order by President Trump, a six-month deadline, or any statement by Secretary Pete Hegseth regarding Anthropic.