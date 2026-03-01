OpenAI's Pentagon deal won't allow mass surveillance or autonomous weapons Technology Mar 01, 2026

OpenAI just struck a big deal with the Department of War to bring its AI models to classified government networks—but with some strict safety rules.

CEO Sam Altman stressed that OpenAI's tech won't be used for mass surveillance or autonomous weapons, saying, "Two of our most important safety principles are prohibitions on domestic mass surveillance and human responsibility for the use of force, including for autonomous weapon systems. The DoW agrees with these principles, reflects them in law and policy, and we put them into our agreement."