OpenAI's Sam Altman defends using copyrighted content for AI training
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is defending the company's use of copyrighted news and opinion pieces to teach its AI, saying it falls under "fair use" in US law.
He shared that OpenAI wants to work with creators on new business models, especially when showing quotes from their work.
AI learns like humans, but with limits: Altman
Altman pointed out that AI learns from existing material much like humans do, but with real limits.
"Models can learn like people can learn, but models also can't play tricks that people can't play," he explained.
This comes as publishers—including The New York Times—are suing OpenAI for using their content without permission.
OpenAI seeks licensing deals to pay creators
With legal pressure mounting, OpenAI is now seeking licensing deals so creators get paid for their content.
Even India's IT Minister has called for fair compensation when publishers' work powers AI tools.