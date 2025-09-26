Next Article
OpenAI's Sam Altman receives honorary doctorate in UAE
Technology
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI (the team behind ChatGPT), recently received an honorary doctorate from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi.
The award celebrates his impact on making AI tools available to people worldwide.
The ceremony even had the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in attendance.
Altman's recognition and MBZUAI's role
Altman's recognition highlights how AI is moving from labs to everyday life, thanks to leaders like him.
The UAE sees this as part of its push for a more inclusive, people-focused approach to tech.
MBZUAI—founded in 2019—is quickly becoming a global hotspot for AI learning and research, and Altman himself praised their commitment to responsible, accessible innovation.