OpenAI's Sam Altman says 38,000 ChatGPT queries equal 1 almond

Altman explained that while older data centers did use water for cooling, newer ones are much more efficient, using about the same amount of water as regular office buildings.

He put it simply: Altman said such claims don't "hold up to any scrutiny" and that a modern, very large data center uses "the equivalent amount of water as an office building."

Still, despite these reassurances, communities across the US are protesting data centers over not just water but also noise and light pollution.

Even US President Trump weighed in recently, urging people to accept these centers for economic growth despite environmental worries.