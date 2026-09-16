OpenAI's Sam Altman says AI will reshape learning and life
Technology
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says artificial intelligence (AI) is about to become as essential as electricity or the internet.
He believes AI can help students solve tough problems on their own, encouraging them to use it for exploring new ideas instead of just sticking to old-school assignments.
Altman sees this shift making a real difference in how we learn and live.
Sam Altman: OpenAI growth produced ChatGPT
Altman also shared how scaling up at Y Combinator built a tight-knit founder community, while at OpenAI growing its models led unexpectedly to ChatGPT.
As AI keeps evolving, he thinks we'll care less about how it works and more about what we can do with it.