OpenAI's Sam Altman says people want humans not AI CEOs
OpenAI's Sam Altman isn't sold on Meta's idea of making an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg as a company leader.
On a recent podcast, he said people want real, accountable humans at the top: "They don't really want an AI CEO."
Altman made it clear that when it comes to big decisions, folks still look for someone they can actually hold responsible.
Meta building AI projects, Zuckerberg coding
Meta is busy building all sorts of AI projects: not just an AI Zuckerberg trained on his mannerisms, public statements, and tone to help employees meet him, but also realistic 3D characters and celebrity-inspired chatbots.
Mark Zuckerberg himself is spending hours each week coding and reviewing these projects.
Still, Altman thinks there are limits: AI might be cool for some things, but leading a company? That's still a very human job.