OpenAI's secret role in Parents and Kids Safe AI Coalition
Turns out, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, secretly put into a group called the Parents and Kids Safe AI Coalition.
This group claimed to push for child safety in AI, but its policies closely matched what would benefit OpenAI.
Nonprofits only found out about OpenAI's involvement after teaming up to question some of these policies, which felt more like they were protecting tech companies than kids.
Some groups have since pulled their support, saying they thought the coalition was truly independent.
Coalition lobbied federal AI regulators
The coalition sought to influence federal regulators on child-safety AI policy, a move that made some nonprofits uneasy.
Josh Golin from FairPlay for Kids summed it up: Rules about AI should come from independent experts, not big tech firms.
This whole situation highlights how OpenAI is working behind the scenes, and spending millions on lobbying, to shape future AI laws in ways that help them compete with giants like Google and Microsoft.