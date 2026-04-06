OpenAI's secret role in Parents and Kids Safe AI Coalition Technology Apr 06, 2026

Turns out, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, secretly put into a group called the Parents and Kids Safe AI Coalition.

This group claimed to push for child safety in AI, but its policies closely matched what would benefit OpenAI.

Nonprofits only found out about OpenAI's involvement after teaming up to question some of these policies, which felt more like they were protecting tech companies than kids.

Some groups have since pulled their support, saying they thought the coalition was truly independent.