OpenAI's slow rollouts of breakthroughs draw criticism from researchers
Technology
OpenAI has made some major breakthroughs in math, computer science, and physics, but instead of sharing everything right away, they are rolling things out slowly with the help of expert "shepherds."
This move has not gone over well with many researchers, who say it's holding back important knowledge that could help everyone.
Researchers split over OpenAI secrecy
Some researchers say OpenAI's cautious approach helps prevent misuse and misinformation.
But others argue that keeping these discoveries behind closed doors slows down progress and makes it harder for the wider community to check or build on their work.
As researcher Brendan Hassett puts it, making the findings openly available could also lead to better science and encourage wider adoption of new tools like AI.