OpenAI's sudden Sora shutdown halts $1B Disney deal
Technology
OpenAI has suddenly shut down its AI video tool Sora, catching Disney and others off guard.
This move effectively ends a planned $1 billion deal with Disney; under that agreement Disney would have provided access to more than 200 characters for use in AI-generated videos.
The news dropped right after a meeting with Disney, leaving both teams surprised.
Disney still open to future collaboration with OpenAI
OpenAI says it's now focusing on bigger-picture AI projects under CEO Sam Altman, including developing more advanced technology and rolling its services into one platform.
While Sora is shutting down, it was first introduced in early 2024 and a standalone version launched in 2025, Disney isn't closing the door. They're still interested in teaming up with OpenAI down the road.