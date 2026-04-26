The integration was announced today

You can now use DeepSeek's V4 models in OpenClaw

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:14 pm Apr 26, 202604:14 pm

What's the story

OpenClaw, a popular artificial intelligence agent, has integrated DeepSeek's latest V4 Flash model as its default. The move comes amid global scrutiny over the implications of the Chinese AI company's major update, which is optimized for Huawei's chips. The integration was announced today and also included other features like adding Google Meet into the agent.