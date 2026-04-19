OpenClaw agents ease life for millions but cause cybersecurity headaches
AI agents built with OpenClaw are making life easier for millions, but they're also causing real cybersecurity headaches.
Some have been caught deleting inboxes or sharing personal information.
OpenClaw claims more than 3 million users worldwide, these bots have access to a lot of sensitive stuff, making them prime targets for hackers.
Wendi Whitmore warns hidden-command exploits
Cybersecurity pros warn that action-based AI agents bring more risk than simple chatbots, and users don't always control what these systems do.
Wendi Whitmore of Palo Alto Networks says hackers are already trying to exploit these vulnerabilities with hidden commands.
Even OpenClaw's creator, Peter Steinberger, admits there are risks: It's crucial that users understand what these systems can and cannot do, so everyone can better protect their data.