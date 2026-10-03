OpenClaw growth exposes security flaws, developers rolled out 34 commits
Technology
OpenClaw, an AI assistant originally known as Clawdbot, has quickly become popular for handling tasks on apps like iMessage and WhatsApp using Anthropic and OpenAI tech.
But its fast growth also exposed some serious security flaws: think scammers and hackers trying to take control.
Developers have responded by rolling out 34 security-related commits to patch things up.
Peter Steinberger: OpenClaw needs community feedback
OpenClaw's rise shows how AI is blending into everyday life, making things more convenient but also highlighting why strong security matters.
creator Peter Steinberger says community feedback is key to keeping the platform safe as it evolves.