Openness associated with longevity among Sardinia's Blue Zone elders
Technology
Turns out, being open to new ideas might actually help you live longer, at least in Sardinia's famous "Blue Zone," where people often reach 100.
Researchers studied locals aged 71 to 101 and found those who scored higher on openness also had better mental well-being and enjoyed more hobbies.
Study: personality traits may influence aging
The study suggests that personality traits like curiosity (a facet of openness) could play a big part in healthy aging, alongside behaviors such as social engagement, diet, and exercise.
While more research is needed, it's a reminder that keeping an open mind might be just as important for longevity as hitting the gym.