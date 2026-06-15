OpenRouter launches Fusion blending language models, scores 69% on DRACO

Budget fusion option with OpenRouter API

If you're watching your budget, there's also a cost-friendly setup with Gemini 3 Flash, Kimi K2.6, and DeepSeek V4 Pro that promises results close to the top-tier models but at about half the price.

You can try Fusion now through OpenRouter's API, making it easier for anyone to tap into multiple AIs at once, a cool step forward as more tools start working together in the AI world.