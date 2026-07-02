Opera launches Paste Protect to block clickfix clipboard attacks
Technology
Opera just rolled out Paste Protect, a new browser feature to stop ClickFix attacks, those sneaky tricks where hackers get you to copy and paste harmful commands.
With over half of last year's malware-loading attacks tied to ClickFix (and fake CAPTCHA scams up a wild 563%), Paste Protect steps in by blocking dangerous clipboard content before you can paste it.
Injection Protection scans clipboard for threats
Paste Protect now includes Injection Protection, which scans anything copied for known threats and warns you with a red icon if something looks risky.
It works on Linux, macOS, and Windows. By default, it's always on, but if there are sites you trust, you can whitelist them so Paste Protect won't step in when copying from those pages.