Operation NoVoice: Over 50 Google Play apps hid takeover malware
Technology
More than 50 apps on the Google Play store (think phone cleaners and puzzle games) were found hiding a serious type of malware in Operation NoVoice.
These apps racked up more than 2.3 million downloads before getting removed, and the malware could give hackers full control of your device without you even knowing.
McAfee suggests deleting apps, updating phones
The malware connected to a remote server, sending off your device information and letting attackers send back custom codes to take over.
Older or unpatched Android phones are most at risk, but anyone who installed these apps could be affected.
McAfee suggests regularly deleting unfamiliar apps, keeping your phone updated, and being extra careful, even with popular app stores, to help stay safe.