OPPO A6s 5G debuts in India: Check features and prices
Technology
OPPO's new A6s 5G is here, bringing a big battery and smooth performance to the mid-range crowd.
Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, it features a vibrant 6.75-inch high-refresh-rate display and runs on ColorOS 15.
The phone is available online and in stores, so you can grab it wherever you prefer.
Phone packs a big battery with fast charging
You get a hefty 6,500mAh battery with speedy 44-watt charging: OPPO says you'll hit 41% in just half an hour.
There's a sharp 50MP main camera on the back plus AI GameBoost for better gaming and LinkBoost for stronger connectivity.
The base model (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced at ₹18,999, while the higher variant (6GB RAM) costs ₹20,999.
Choose from Plum Purple or Aurora Gold, and there's even a ₹1,000 cashback.