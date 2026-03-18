OPPO A6s 5G debuts in India: Check features and prices

Phone packs a big battery with fast charging

You get a hefty 6,500mAh battery with speedy 44-watt charging: OPPO says you'll hit 41% in just half an hour.

There's a sharp 50MP main camera on the back plus AI GameBoost for better gaming and LinkBoost for stronger connectivity.

The base model (4GB RAM, 128GB storage) is priced at ₹18,999, while the higher variant (6GB RAM) costs ₹20,999.

Choose from Plum Purple or Aurora Gold, and there's even a ₹1,000 cashback.