OPPO debuts Find X10 and X10 Pro globally next week

OPPO's new Find X10 and X10 Pro are set to make their global debut next week, bringing some serious upgrades.

Both phones run on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9600 chip, paired with Android 17-based ColorOS 17 for smoother performance.

You'll get a bright, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, plus solid dust- and water resistance, and a massive 8,000mAh battery that charges fast.