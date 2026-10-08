OPPO debuts Find X10 and X10 Pro globally next week
Technology
OPPO's new Find X10 and X10 Pro are set to make their global debut next week, bringing some serious upgrades.
Both phones run on MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9600 chip, paired with Android 17-based ColorOS 17 for smoother performance.
You'll get a bright, high-refresh-rate AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, plus solid dust- and water resistance, and a massive 8,000mAh battery that charges fast.
Standard Find X10 packs 200MP camera
The standard Find X10 packs a whopping 200MP main camera and can hit up to 2,000 nits of brightness, great for photos and outdoor use.
Expect smooth scrolling thanks to the 144-hertz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.