OPPO's Find N6 solved an issue with foldables before Samsung

OPPO has launched its latest foldable smartphone, the Find N6, with a near-crease-free display. The device is designed to rival Samsung 's Galaxy Z Fold series and could soon be available in India. The new model takes a different approach to tackle the long-standing issue of display creases in foldable phones.

Innovation Phone comes with 'Zero-Feel Crease' Find N6 may look similar to its predecessor, but it comes with "Zero-Feel Crease." OPPO acknowledges that while the crease still exists, it's been minimized to such an extent that users won't notice it. The company uses 3D liquid printing and laser scanning to precisely fill the hinge's surface, reducing height variance from 0.2mm to 0.05mm. The Find N6 also features improved glass for its foldable display, reducing long-term crease formation by up to 82% compared to last year's model.

Technology Titanium Flexion hinge enhances durability The second-generation Titanium Flexion Hinge of the Find N6 is a major contributor to its near-crease-free display. It uses an innovative manufacturing process that detects even the smallest unevenness and corrects it layer by layer. Along with this, a special glass layer keeps the display flat over time. The company claims that the phone can withstand up to 600,000 folds without losing its structural integrity, addressing durability concerns often associated with foldable displays over prolonged use.

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Specs Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 powers Find N6 The Find N6 is fueled by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It also packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The device features a 200MP primary sensor, along with ultra-wide and telephoto lenses. A true color sensor has also been added to enhance color accuracy in photos taken with Hasselblad settings.

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