OPPO Find N6, Honor Magic V6 to launch without creases
Technology
OPPO and Honor are stepping up their foldable phone game with the new Find N6 and Magic V6, aiming to finally fix that pesky screen crease issue.
The Magic V6 is officially launching March 1, 2026, and Honor's exec Wang Fei has even teased images showing off a smooth, crease-free display.
Both phones set to push foldable limits
Honor has hinted at a new "Super Steel Hinge" for extra durability, and says the updated design doesn't compromise battery life, thin design, or dust and water resistance.
Meanwhile, OPPO showed off the Find N6 surviving 170,000 folds in lab tests—still no visible crease.
Both phones are set to push the limits of what foldables can do this year.