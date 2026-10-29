OPPO Find X10 series goes on sale in India
Technology
OPPO just dropped its latest flagship phones, the Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10, in India.
You can pick them up online or in stores, with the Pro Max priced at ₹1,99,999 and the standard model at ₹1,39,999 (for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage).
Find X10 EMIs from ₹3,500
Early buyers get some pretty sweet deals: EMIs starting at ₹3,500 per month, up to ₹30,000 cashback on UPI payments, and even a free gift box with the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro and a power bank or phone case (while stocks last).
Both phones come loaded with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, massive 8,000mAh batteries, and speedy MediaTek chipsets, basically everything you'd want from a top-tier smartphone.