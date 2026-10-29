OPPO Find X10 series goes on sale in India

Early buyers get some pretty sweet deals: EMIs starting at ₹3,500 per month, up to ₹30,000 cashback on UPI payments, and even a free gift box with the OPPO Enco Air 5 Pro and a power bank or phone case (while stocks last).

Both phones come loaded with Hasselblad-tuned cameras, massive 8,000mAh batteries, and speedy MediaTek chipsets, basically everything you'd want from a top-tier smartphone.