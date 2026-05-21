OPPO Find X9 Ultra launched at ₹1.7L: Check features

OPPO has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Find X9 Ultra, in India. The device comes with a Hasselblad-branded camera system and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. It will take on the likes of Vivo X300 Ultra and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Find X9 Ultra is priced at ₹1,69,999 for the sole 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant.

Design details The device offers an LTPO AMOLED display with HDR support The OPPO Find X9 Ultra sports a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak HDR brightness of 1,800 nits and a refresh rate of 120Hz in select gaming scenarios. The phone also comes with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It has an SGS Premium Performance 5-Star Drop Resistance rating as well as Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added durability.

Performance specs It packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset The OPPO Find X9 Ultra is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For thermal management, it uses an Encapsulated Thermal Unit along with an advanced vapor chamber and high-performance graphite. The device packs a massive 7,050mAh battery that supports both wired (100W SUPERVOOC) and wireless (50W AIRVOOC) charging technologies.

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Camera features The phone has a quad rear camera setup The OPPO Find X9 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and two telephoto lenses of 200MP and 50MP. It also has a dedicated color reproduction lens for better color accuracy. The device supports up to 10x optical zoom and offers video recording capabilities such as Dolby Vision capture, Hasselblad imaging modes, XPAN mode, and professional video tools.

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