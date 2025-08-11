OPPO K13 Turbo series with active cooling launched in India
OPPO just dropped its K13 Turbo series in India, offering two models—the standard K13 Turbo and the more premium K13 Turbo Pro.
Both phones feature built-in centrifugal fans for serious cooling, making them a solid pick for gamers and heavy users.
Pricing starts at ₹27,999 for the base model, while the Pro's 8GB + 256GB version comes in at ₹37,999.
What else is on offer?
You get a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits brightness on both models.
The Pro packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip; the standard runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8450.
Both support up to 16GB RAM and come with a hefty dual-cell 7,000mAh battery plus speedy 80W charging.
These phones are great for heavy users, especially gamers
The K13 Turbo series brings rare features like active cooling fans to this price range—great if you game or multitask hard.
There's also a sharp dual rear camera (50MP main), full suite of modern connectivity (5G, Wi-Fi 7), and Android 15 out of the box.
If you want flagship-like performance without breaking the bank, these are worth checking out on Flipkart or OPPO's store.