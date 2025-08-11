OPPO K13 Turbo series with active cooling launched in India

You get a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display with smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,600 nits brightness on both models. The Pro packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip; the standard runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8450. Both support up to 16GB RAM and come with a hefty dual-cell 7,000mAh battery plus speedy 80W charging.

These phones are great for heavy users, especially gamers

The K13 Turbo series brings rare features like active cooling fans to this price range—great if you game or multitask hard.

There's also a sharp dual rear camera (50MP main), full suite of modern connectivity (5G, Wi-Fi 7), and Android 15 out of the box.

If you want flagship-like performance without breaking the bank, these are worth checking out on Flipkart or OPPO's store.