OPPO launches Enco Air 5 in India with 52dB ANC Technology Jul 02, 2026

OPPO just dropped its new Enco Air 5 true wireless earbuds in India.

These buds pack 12mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers for punchy sound, up to 52 dB active noise cancelation (so you can tune out the world), and a handy Transparency mode when you want to stay aware.

With up to 54 hours of battery life using the case with ANC turned off and fast charging that gives you hours of play in minutes, they're built for all-day use.

Plus, they're IP55-rated, so sweat or rain isn't a problem.