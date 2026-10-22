OPPO launches Enco X4 earbuds in India available for preorder
Technology
OPPO just launched its Enco X4 true wireless earbuds in India, packing Hi-Res Audio, adaptive noise cancelation, and up to 53 hours of total playback with the charging case.
Available in Aurora Violet and Glacier White, they're up for preorder at ₹18,999 (regular price ₹19,999), with sales kicking off October 29.
Enco X4 supports AAC LHDC codecs
The Enco X4s feature 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm tweeters for richer sound, plus support for AAC and LHDC codecs.
You get dual-device Bluetooth 6.1 pairing and fast charging, with around 55 minutes for the earbuds and about 65 minutes for the case on a wired connection; the case also supports wireless charging.
Handy if you're always on the move!