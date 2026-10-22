OPPO launches Find X10 Pad Mini Enco X4 in India
Technology
OPPO just launched its new smartphones, the Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10, in India.
Both run ColorOS 17 (based on Android 17) and arrive alongside the Pad Mini tablet and Enco X4 wireless earbuds.
The Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 hit stores October 29, and the Pad Mini starts on October 29.
Specs and prices for Find X10
The Find X10 Pro Max features a big 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a standout 200MP main camera, while the regular Find X10 gets a slightly smaller screen.
Both use Mediatek Dimensity chips for smooth performance. Prices start at ₹1,39,999 for the Find X10 and ₹1,99,999 for the Pro Max.
The Pad Mini is priced at ₹94,999, great if you like smaller tablets, and the Enco X4 earbuds with adaptive noise cancelation come in at ₹19,999 per pair.