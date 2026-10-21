OPPO launches Find X10 Pro Max in India October 22
Technology
OPPO is dropping its new flagship, the Find X10 Pro Max, in India on October 22. This phone is the first in the country to pack the MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, so it's a bit of a tech milestone.
Alongside it, OPPO will also reveal the OPPO Find X10 and OPPO Pad Mini Matte Display edition at the launch event.
ColorOS 17 plus Hasselblad 200MP cameras
The Find X10 Pro Max runs on Android 17-based ColorOS 17 and gets a boost from OPPO's Laminar Flow Engine for smoother performance.
Camera fans will appreciate its Hasselblad-tuned triple rear cameras (all three are 200MP) with Ultra HDR and optical image stabilization for crisp shots.
Up front, there's a wide-angle 50MP selfie camera with a roomy 100-degree field of view.