OPPO launches Find X9 Ultra and X9s early in India

Pricing specs and offers in India

The Find X9 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and costs ₹1,69,999 for the top model (12GB RAM + 512GB storage), while the Find X9s starts at ₹79,999 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip (12GB + 256GB).

Both are water-resistant with high-end displays and cameras.

If you buy now, there are cool offers: up to 10% cashback with select cards and UPI, no-cost EMIs for nine months, exchange bonuses up to 16%, a hardware defect replacement guarantee for six months, three months of Google AI Pro access (with a massive 5TB of storage), plus Jio benefits worth ₹35,100.