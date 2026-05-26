OPPO launches Find X9 Ultra and X9s early in India
OPPO just dropped the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s smartphones in India, bumping up their sale date to May 26 because preorders were flying.
Both phones are up for grabs on OPPO's site, on Amazon, on Flipkart, and in retail stores.
They're running Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and feature Hasselblad-tuned cameras, so you're getting some serious photo power.
Pricing specs and offers in India
The Find X9 Ultra packs a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and costs ₹1,69,999 for the top model (12GB RAM + 512GB storage), while the Find X9s starts at ₹79,999 with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chip (12GB + 256GB).
Both are water-resistant with high-end displays and cameras.
If you buy now, there are cool offers: up to 10% cashback with select cards and UPI, no-cost EMIs for nine months, exchange bonuses up to 16%, a hardware defect replacement guarantee for six months, three months of Google AI Pro access (with a massive 5TB of storage), plus Jio benefits worth ₹35,100.