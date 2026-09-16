OPPO launches K14 Lite with 7,000mAh battery at ₹16,999

OPPO just launched the K14 Lite at ₹16,999, and it's all about lasting power.

The phone packs a huge 7,000mAh battery for up to 55.55 hours of calling time on a single charge, runs on a Unisoc T7250 chip, and sports a roomy 6.75-inch display.

With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's available now through the company's official store and Flipkart.