OPPO launches K14 Lite with 7,000mAh battery at ₹16,999
OPPO just launched the K14 Lite at ₹16,999, and it's all about lasting power.
The phone packs a huge 7,000mAh battery for up to 55.55 hours of calling time on a single charge, runs on a Unisoc T7250 chip, and sports a roomy 6.75-inch display.
With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, it's available now through the company's official store and Flipkart.
K14 Lite camera and bright display
You get a 13MP main camera plus Portrait and Night modes for better pictures, while the front has a simple 5MP shooter.
The screen is smooth with its 120Hz refresh rate and gets bright up to 900 nits, great for scrolling or streaming.
It comes in Stone Brown or Feather Purple, and even has cooling tech to keep things chill during long sessions.
Plus, the battery can retain over 80% of its original capacity after 1,800 charging cycles, pretty handy if you hate swapping phones often.