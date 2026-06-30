OPPO launches Reno 16 series July 2 with AI tools
OPPO is rolling out its Reno 16 series on July 2, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and running ColorOS 16.
This lineup leans into productivity, packing new AI tools like the AI Snap Key and AI Mind Pilot to help you stay organized, manage documents, and even handle translations, all right from your phone.
AI Snap Key captures and organizes
The standout feature is AI Snap Key, a handy button that lets you quickly save screenshots, record voice notes, or jump straight into AI Mind Space for organizing everything in one spot.
Plus, the new AI Mind Pilot brings Gemini, Perplexity, and ChatGPT together so you can compare their answers side by side.
Other perks include smart bill management, instant translations, document scanning, and easy text digitizing, basically making everyday tasks a breeze.