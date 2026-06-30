OPPO launches Reno 16 series July 2 with AI tools Technology Jun 30, 2026

OPPO is rolling out its Reno 16 series on July 2, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and running ColorOS 16.

This lineup leans into productivity, packing new AI tools like the AI Snap Key and AI Mind Pilot to help you stay organized, manage documents, and even handle translations, all right from your phone.