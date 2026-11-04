OPPO releases ColorOS 17 for F35 Pro in India
OPPO just dropped the ColorOS 17 update for F35 Pro users in India.
This upgrade, built on Android 17, brings smoother animations and smart AI features like AI Call Guard and Private Computing Cloud for data protection.
Plus, the new Laminar Flow Engine means apps open faster.
OPPO says app launch stability is now up to 55% more stable and Gallery thumbnails load up to 50% quicker compared to before.
F35 Pro specs and ColorOS rollout
The F35 Pro launched last month with a sharp 6.78-inch AMOLED screen, MediaTek Dimensity power, and a dual rear camera unit led by a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera.
With this update, you'll also get ColorOS Smoothness Boost for easier multitasking and browsing.
OPPO's rolling out ColorOS 17 to more devices too, including the Find X10 series (which got it first), so more users can expect these upgrades soon.