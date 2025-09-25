OPPO Reno 14 Diwali Edition goes on sale: Check offers

OPPO just launched the Reno 14 5G Diwali Edition for ₹39,999 (8GB+256GB), but you can snag it for ₹36,999 during the festive sale. What makes it special? A heat-sensitive back panel with mandala and peacock designs that change color—perfectly timed for festival season.

Buy it from OPPO's site, Amazon, Flipkart, offline stores Available on OPPO's site, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline stores.

Sweet deals include no-cost EMIs, instant cashback, zero down payment options, plus free Google One and OTT app subscriptions.

Specs recap: vibrant display, powerful chip, ample RAM You're getting a vibrant 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display (120Hz refresh), MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage—all running on ColorOS 15 (Android 15).

It's built tough with Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Impressive triple rear camera setup, massive battery Triple rear cameras: two sharp 50MP sensors (main + periscope telephoto) and an 8MP ultrawide; selfies handled by a crisp 50MP front camera.

The massive 6,000mAh battery supports speedy 80W charging.

Plus: top-tier water/dust resistance (IP66/68/69).