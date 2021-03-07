OPPO has revealed the price of its Reno5 K 5G smartphone launched in China last month. The handset starts at CNY2,699 (approximately Rs. 30,400) for the base-end 8GB/128GB storage variant. As for the highlights, the device has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED screen, four rear cameras, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The device is offered in three colors

The OPPO Reno5 K 5G has an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a slight bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup. The device sports a 90Hz 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It is offered in Moonlight Black, Starry Dream, and Blue Breeze color options.

Information It packs a 32MP selfie snapper

The OPPO Reno5 K 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and another 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There is a single 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper on the front.

Internals The smartphone is fueled by a Snapdragon 750G processor

The OPPO Reno5 K draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It offers support for the latest connectivity facilities such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G network, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno5 K 5G: Pricing and availability