OPPO rumored to launch wide foldable early 2027, 7.6-inch screen

OPPO to challenge foldable leaders

If OPPO pulls this off, it'll go head-to-head with Huawei's Pura X Max and join brands like Vivo and Honor exploring similar designs—all trying to catch up with Samsung in the foldables race.

The phone is tipped to use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, so expect top-tier performance if the leaks hold true.

Foldables are heating up again: let's see who makes the biggest splash!