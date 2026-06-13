OPPO rumored to launch wide foldable early 2027, 7.6-inch screen
Technology
OPPO is rumored to be working on a wide foldable phone, aiming for a launch in early 2027.
Leaks suggest it will feature a roomy 7.6-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch cover display, with Samsung Display and BOE possibly making the panels.
A "seamless hinge" is expected too, which should help cut down on those annoying screen creases.
OPPO to challenge foldable leaders
If OPPO pulls this off, it'll go head-to-head with Huawei's Pura X Max and join brands like Vivo and Honor exploring similar designs—all trying to catch up with Samsung in the foldables race.
The phone is tipped to use Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip, so expect top-tier performance if the leaks hold true.
Foldables are heating up again: let's see who makes the biggest splash!