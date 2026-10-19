OPPO to launch Find X10 series in India Oct 22
OPPO is rolling out its new Find X10 series in India on October 22 at 4:45pm.
The lineup includes the Find X10 and the beefier Find X10 Pro Max, both hyped as the first major Android flagships for 2027.
Expect advanced cameras, speedy processors, and batteries built to last.
OPPO's also bringing along new Enco X4 earbuds and a Pad Mini tablet at the same event.
Find X10 packs 200MP, 8,000-mAh
The standard Find X10 packs a 6.59-inch display with a super-smooth 144-Hz refresh rate, runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9600 million chip, and features a massive 200MP main camera plus an 8,000-mAh battery.
The Pro Max steps it up with a larger 6.78-inch screen and an upgraded Dimensity 9600 Pro processor, while keeping similar battery life and rocking three separate 200MP sensors for next-level photos.
Prices start around ₹129,999 for the X10 and go up to ₹189,999 for the Pro Max, definitely aimed at those looking for something premium.