OPPO to launch Find X10 series in India Oct 22

OPPO is rolling out its new Find X10 series in India on October 22 at 4:45pm.

The lineup includes the Find X10 and the beefier Find X10 Pro Max, both hyped as the first major Android flagships for 2027.

Expect advanced cameras, speedy processors, and batteries built to last.

OPPO's also bringing along new Enco X4 earbuds and a Pad Mini tablet at the same event.