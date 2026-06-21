OPPO to launch Reno16 series in India with BABYMONSTER design

Reno16 series details chips batteries cameras

The top-end Reno16 Pro packs a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chip, and a huge 7,000-mAh battery. Its triple-camera setup goes up to 200MP.

The regular Reno16 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip with three 50MP cameras.

The entry-level Reno16C offers Dimensity 7300 power plus optical image stabilization and supports speedy 45-watt charging.

Due to rising hardware costs, prices are expected to be higher than its predecessor; OPPO says the launch is "Coming Soon!"