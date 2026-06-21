OPPO to launch Reno16 series in India with BABYMONSTER design
OPPO is gearing up to launch its Reno16 series in India, featuring a cool 3D Pop Planet Design made with BABYMONSTER.
This lineup follows the Find X9 series and includes three models, Reno16C, Reno16, and Reno16 Pro, each promising better performance, sharper displays, and faster charging.
Reno16 series details chips batteries cameras
The top-end Reno16 Pro packs a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 144-hertz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chip, and a huge 7,000-mAh battery. Its triple-camera setup goes up to 200MP.
The regular Reno16 uses Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip with three 50MP cameras.
The entry-level Reno16C offers Dimensity 7300 power plus optical image stabilization and supports speedy 45-watt charging.
Due to rising hardware costs, prices are expected to be higher than its predecessor; OPPO says the launch is "Coming Soon!"