OPPO unveils Find X10 Pro Max with 3 200MP cameras
Technology
OPPO just unveiled the Find X10 Pro Max in China, and it's all about those cameras: three on the back, each packing a massive 200MP.
Thanks to DeepPix sensor tech, the main camera gets a wild 17-stop dynamic range for seriously detailed photos.
The camera module even sports an orange accent, showing off OPPO's collab with Hasselblad.
Dimensity 9600 Pro and 8,000mAh battery
The phone features a sharp AMOLED display, runs on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, and has an enormous 8,000mAh battery.
Prices start in China. Expect it to go global eventually, just as Vivo and Xiaomi are dropping their own flagships this week too.