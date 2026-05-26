OPPO's Find X10 series lands in October with 8,000mAh
OPPO's Find X10 series is dropping this October, and it's packing some serious upgrades.
The standard Find X10 will feature a 6.59-inch LTPO screen with a crisp 1.5K resolution and an ultra-fast up to 165Hz refresh rate, so scrolling and gaming should feel extra smooth.
Plus, the battery jumps to 8,000mAh, meaning you'll get more hours without worrying about charging.
Find X10 expected with Dimensity chipset
The lineup might include Pro, Pro Max, Ultra, and X10s Pro versions.
Under the hood, expect a powerful MediaTek Dimensity chipset (likely the speedy Dimensity 9500 Plus) for better performance.
Camera fans can look forward to up to a 200MP sensor for sharper shots.
Extras like an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, customizable AI button, and full water resistance round out the upgrades, making this flagship series one to watch this year.