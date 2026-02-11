Opposition moves no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla
The opposition has submitted a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla.
Signed by 118 MPs, the motion claims Birla was "blatantly partisan," saying he blocked opposition voices during key debates and suspended eight of their MPs.
No-confidence motion to be discussed on March 9
Birla has temporarily stepped aside while the issue is sorted out, and the motion will be discussed on March 9, 2026.
But here's the catch: passing it needs at least 272 votes in the Lok Sabha, and the opposition doesn't have those numbers—especially since Trinamool Congress didn't sign on.
So while this move sends a strong message about fairness in Parliament, it's unlikely to actually remove Birla from his post.