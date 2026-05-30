Optima trial finds genomic test could spare chemotherapy for millions
Big news for breast cancer care: a new genomic test might let millions avoid chemotherapy altogether.
The Optima trial, run by University College London with more than 4,400 patients from six countries, found that those with hormone-positive breast cancer and low-risk scores can safely stick to hormone therapy.
These findings will be presented at a major oncology conference in Chicago on May 30, 2026.
Prosigna predicts 10-year recurrence risk
The trial showed that for patients with low-risk genomic scores, chemotherapy doesn't add much benefit.
After five years, 94% of patients who skipped chemo were still cancer-free, almost the same as those who had it.
The Prosigna test checks 50 genes in tumor tissue to predict if the cancer might come back within 10 years and helps doctors decide if chemo is really necessary.
Prof Rob Stein says chemotherapy avoidable
Researchers say this test could ease a lot of stress for patients and save healthcare resources. It's a big step toward more personalized treatment worldwide.
Prof Rob Stein, who led the trial, summed it up: it could safely avoid chemotherapy, which means less physical and emotional strain for many.