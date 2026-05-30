Optima trial finds genomic test could spare chemotherapy for millions

Prosigna predicts 10-year recurrence risk

The trial showed that for patients with low-risk genomic scores, chemotherapy doesn't add much benefit.

After five years, 94% of patients who skipped chemo were still cancer-free, almost the same as those who had it.

The Prosigna test checks 50 genes in tumor tissue to predict if the cancer might come back within 10 years and helps doctors decide if chemo is really necessary.