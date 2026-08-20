Optoma launches 2 4K projectors for home and commercial spaces
Optoma just rolled out two new 4K projectors, the UHR90DV and PK52, aimed at both home theater fans and commercial spaces.
The UHR90DV packs triple laser RGB tech, hits a super-bright 5,000-lumen output, and covers almost the entire BT.2020 color range.
Plus, with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced support, it's built for epic movie nights on screens up to 300-inch.
UHR90DV PureEngine Ultra PK52 3,500-lumen
The UHR90DV also brings PureEngine Ultra enhancement, motorized zoom/lens shift, Dolby Atmos passthrough, and low input lag (8.5 milliseconds) for smooth gaming or streaming.
The PK52 keeps things reliable with 3,500-lumen brightness, HDR support, a long-lasting laser engine (30,000 hours), auto vertical keystone correction, and a built-in 15W speaker: easy setup for any space.
N-Series 4K displays include Android 14
Optoma's new N-Series 4K UHD displays are also here for businesses, think retail stores or offices, with Android 14 onboard, anti-glare glass, and remote management tools to keep things running smoothly all day.