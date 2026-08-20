Optoma launches 2 4K projectors for home and commercial spaces

Optoma just rolled out two new 4K projectors, the UHR90DV and PK52, aimed at both home theater fans and commercial spaces.

The UHR90DV packs triple laser RGB tech, hits a super-bright 5,000-lumen output, and covers almost the entire BT.2020 color range.

Plus, with Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced support, it's built for epic movie nights on screens up to 300-inch.