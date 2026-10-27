Oracle adds OpenAI ChatGPT and Codex to simplify database tasks
Oracle is now adding OpenAI's ChatGPT and Codex to its apps, aiming to make database tasks simpler and smarter.
Mahesh Thiagarajan, Oracle's president of Cloud Infrastructure, says this move should make managing applications a lot easier.
It also shows how AI tools like ChatGPT are becoming a bigger deal for big companies, right after Anthropic's recent IPO buzz.
Oracle adds Google TPU Jalapeno chips
To give users more AI power, Oracle is rolling out Google's tensor processing unit AI chips and OpenAI's Jalapeno chip in its cloud lineup, with more options to help with the ongoing chip shortage.
Meanwhile, its big Project Jupiter data center in New Mexico is facing pushback from locals over air quality concerns, with a public hearing set for December 7.
Investors are watching closely as Oracle navigates these changes during a tough financial stretch.