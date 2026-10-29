Oracle Cloud to offer Google TPUs starting in 2027
Big news for tech fans: Starting in 2027, Oracle Cloud will let users tap into Google's powerful AI chips (TPUs) for the first time outside of Google's own platforms.
This team-up is all about making it easier and faster for businesses and developers to train and run their AI models, opening up more options for anyone building with artificial intelligence.
Oracle hosts Google 8t 8i TPUs
Oracle brings the infrastructure (think power, cooling, and data-centre networking), while Google supplies its latest TPU 8t chips for training and TPU 8i chips for running AI tasks.
Details on pricing are not out yet, but both companies say they will scale things up based on demand.
If you are into machine learning or just curious about where cloud tech is headed, this move could make advanced AI a lot more accessible.