Oracle to provide AI, cybersecurity training to 300,000 UP students
What's the story
Oracle has announced a partnership with the Uttar Pradesh State Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) to provide skills training in artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, cybersecurity, and data science. The initiative aims to benefit around 300,000 students and professionals by 2029. The collaboration intends to improve employability and career growth while creating a future-ready talent pool for an innovation-driven economy.
Training
Training program will cover various Oracle platforms
The training program will include over 300 hours of structured learning paths across various Oracle platforms. These include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), OCI Enterprise AI, OCI Data Science, Oracle APEX, OCI DevOps, and Oracle Security. The company said in a press release that the program will be delivered for free as a digital learning experience through UPSDM's Oracle MyLearn.
Learning platform
Comprehensive training and enablement platform
Oracle MyLearn is a comprehensive training and enablement platform from Oracle University. It is used by millions of trainees worldwide. The platform provides foundational cloud training as well as professional certifications and additional learning tailored to different skill levels and goals. "Learners can earn badges alongside professional certifications to showcase their readiness for specialized roles and to help employers identify qualified candidates," the company said in its statement.