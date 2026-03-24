Oracle's AI agents now in all Fusion Cloud apps
Oracle just rolled out built-in AI agents, at no extra cost, to its Fusion Cloud Applications, covering everything from finance and HR to supply chain and customer experience.
The company planned to announce the rollout at a London event in March 2026; the move aims to make business tasks a lot smarter and less manual.
What exactly can these AI agents do?
Hosted on Oracle's cloud, these agents handle things like monitoring finances, automating journal entries, running what-if planning scenarios, negotiating contracts, analyzing inventory, and managing orders.
For sales teams, there's help with pipeline advice; for marketing folks, there are tools that suggest campaign strategies or even write email content, so people can spend less time on repetitive work and more on big-picture decisions.
Can businesses create their own custom agents?
Absolutely.
Businesses can build their own custom agents using Oracle's AI Agent Studio or work with partners who provide prebuilt agents, making it easy to tailor solutions for whatever unique challenges come up.